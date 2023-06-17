AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £119.25 ($149.21).

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a £119 ($148.90) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($162.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £117.88 ($147.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,851.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.98. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($118.86) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($155.06).

Insider Buying and Selling

AstraZeneca Company Profile

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.41) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,817.82). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.