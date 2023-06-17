ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

ATEX Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

