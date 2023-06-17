Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Up 49.8% in May

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 1,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,991.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,634. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,712 shares of company stock worth $317,352. Insiders own 13.81% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 54,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ault Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $116.58.

Ault Alliance ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($41.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

