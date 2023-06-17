authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 145,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 398,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of authID by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 29,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. authID has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,184.52%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

