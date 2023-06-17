Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.86 ($7.82).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.07) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.04) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 681 ($8.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,563.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

