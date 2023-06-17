AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Grant E. Mcgee Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,569.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,490.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

