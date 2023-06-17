Avalanche Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.70 or 0.00044198 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $107.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,672,675 coins and its circulating supply is 344,953,225 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

