Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 650 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

