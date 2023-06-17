Avondale Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,000 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

