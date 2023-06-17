Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.10 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

