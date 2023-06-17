Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
