Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.