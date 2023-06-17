Avondale Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

