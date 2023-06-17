Avondale Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $195.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

