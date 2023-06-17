AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Get AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.51% of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.