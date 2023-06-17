AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ) to Issue Dividend of $4.65

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.6473 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NKEQ opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $68.87.
AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
