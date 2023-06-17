B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 7,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

