B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYL stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.