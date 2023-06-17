Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

