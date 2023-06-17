Bank of New Hampshire Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

