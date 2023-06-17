Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

