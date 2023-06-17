Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in American Express were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

