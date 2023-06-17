Bank of New Hampshire Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOT opened at $202.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

