Bank of New Hampshire Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $188.61.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.