Bank of New Hampshire Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
Shares of PWR stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $188.61.
Quanta Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
