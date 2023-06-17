Bank of New Hampshire Sells 542 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

