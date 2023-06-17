Bank of New Hampshire Sells 587 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

