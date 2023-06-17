Bank of New Hampshire Sells 7,504 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

