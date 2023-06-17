Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Eaton were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

