Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

