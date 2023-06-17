Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,201,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

