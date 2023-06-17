BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.