BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

