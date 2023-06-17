Beldex Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $284.52 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.50 or 0.06549805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00044191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,692,244 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,092,244 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.