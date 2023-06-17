Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,598,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,615. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

