BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 26,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 203,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 320,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 303,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 831.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 252,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.

