BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 26,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 203,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.
