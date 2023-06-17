BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 91.86% and a negative net margin of 121.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

