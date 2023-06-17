Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 500 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $376.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.25.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.