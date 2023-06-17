Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BIO traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $376.56. 513,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,881. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

