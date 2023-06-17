BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 32,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,850,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

