biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of biote stock remained flat at $1.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. biote has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of biote

About biote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of biote by 3,889.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449,715 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in biote by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 325,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

