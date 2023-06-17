Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $106.85 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $72.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.85 or 0.00402640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,537.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00096226 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019327 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,422,025 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
