Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $514.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,527.39 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $514.76 billion and $17.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00403034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00096494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,404,687 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

