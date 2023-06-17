Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $514.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,527.39 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $514.76 billion and $17.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00403034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00096494 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019372 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,404,687 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
