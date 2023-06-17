Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00024074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

