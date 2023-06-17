Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

