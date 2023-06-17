BitShares Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $500,464.14 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002241 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,999,275 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.