BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGT opened at $11.28 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

