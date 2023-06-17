BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 54.4% in May

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
BKT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 55,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
