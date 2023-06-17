BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 54.4% in May

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BKT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 55,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

