Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 128,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,541. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

