BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 16,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

