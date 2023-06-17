BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,771,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 935,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the period.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,958. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

