Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

